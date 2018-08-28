Roseanne Barr Says She's 'Doing Better’ in New Photos

Roseanne Barr is "doing better" three months after a controversial and racist tweet that led to the end of her popular ABC Roseanne reboot.

The comedian and actor, who found herself in hot water following a racist tweet regarding former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett in May, is crediting a new doctor for her newfound health and improved mentality.

got new Dr.’s and am doing better now. Thanks everyone! pic.twitter.com/XT57DBrzBs — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 26, 2018

Barr also shared a smiling photo of herself with the caption "Hello."

The comedian had previously blamed her racially insensitive tweet on late night "Ambien tweeting," suggesting that the sleep aide, which is known for lowering inhibitions, was responsible for her lapse in judgement. However, Ambien-maker Sanofi had voiced their opposition to her suggestion, claiming that "racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication."

In the days, weeks, and months since the tweet was made, Barr has issued a number of apologies to both her fans and to Jarette.

"I'm so sorry that you feel harmed and hurt, I never meant that and for that I apologize," Barr said during her first TV appearance after the incident on Fox News' Hannity. "I never meant to hurt anybody or say anything negative about an entire race of people, which I think 30 years of my work can attest to."

Barr's apologies did not sway ABC, which deemed her initial tweet "abhorrent, repugnant," and "inconsistent" with the alphabet network's values. ABC quickly announced the cancellation of her namesake series. However, it was later announced that a spinoff series, The Conners, was in the works.

The 65-year-old actress has since been distanced from all work having to do with The Conners, cutting all creative and financial ties with ABC. It was recently announced that in order to have Barr's namesake character make her exit from the beloved Conner family, she will be killed off.

While it is now known how exactly her character will be killed off, and details for the new series have been kept tightlipped, a synopsis revealed that the spinoff series will follow the Conner family after "a sudden turn of events" forced them to "face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before."

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 on ABC in the same 8 p.m. ET timeslot Roseanne held last spring.