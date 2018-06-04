Roseanne Barr Clarifies Racist Comments About Valerie Jarrett



Roseanne Barr once again, has clarified her racist comment about Valerie Jarrett on Twitter, insisting in a reply to conservative radio show host, Larry Elder, that it was just a bad joke.

“what i meant was she is like the CHARACTER in the movie-who controls human beings, prevents their uprising,” Barr wrote late Thursday. “I am still sorry [to] have offended my black fans even if misunderstood tweet, and I was impaired. 2 am tweeting bad jokes. I do not forgive myself tho.”

On Tuesday, ABC cancelled Barr’s show Roseanne after she suggested that Jarrett, a former aide for President Barack Obama, looked like the offspring of a Planet of the Apes character and the Muslim Brotherhood. Since then, Barr has apologized for the comment, but has said she is not racist.

“It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting,” Barr wrote in a now-deleted tweet Tuesday night. “It was Memorial Day too. I went too far and do not want it defended. It was egregious [and] indefensible.”

In a series of other tweets she has since deleted, Barr wrote, “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

She also said she planned on leaving Twitter, but has continued to tweet. On Thursday, she sent out one more apology before the start of Shabbat.

I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation. Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 1, 2018

“I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation,” the actress wrote. “Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!”

Also on Thursday, she apologized to co-stars Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert, who she previously criticized for their responses to Roseanne‘s cancellation.

“to michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena. I understand, tho. It’s ok,” she wrote in another now-deleted message.

Barr also tweeted about turning to her Jewish faith on Thursday.

“I ask God [to] help me use this bad experience [to] move in [to] a better place where I can be more useful to help suffering people who are homeless battered & hopeless in this world, everywhere. Thank [you] God [for] comforting me,” she wrote.

Barr was seen in public for the first time Thursday morning, with photos surfacing in The Daily Mail. On Friday morning, The Daily Mail also published a video of Barr.

“Have a nice day. I believe in one love for all people,” Barr told the outlet. “I love all people.”