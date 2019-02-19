Roseanne Barr Calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘Bug-Eyed’ in Expletive-Filled Rant About Congresswoman

Roseanne Barr has called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “bug-eyed’ in a new expletive-filled rant about the congresswoman.

Taking to her YouTube channel, Barr posted a series of videos wherein she rails against a number of topics. One of the clips features the former star criticizing Ocasio-Cortez.

Among the comments made, Barr called the young politician, a “bug-eyed lying b—,”a “Farrakhan loving b—,” and a “lefty dumbass.”

Barr’s anger stems from Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal proposal, which is a 10-year plan designed to “achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and create economic prosperity for all.”

Additionally, Barr also criticizes Ocasio-Cortez for supporting the Boycott, Divestment Sanctions movement, which some define as an anti-Israel group.

According to a definition of the group, the BDS “is a global campaign promoting various forms of boycott against Israel until it meets what the campaign describes as Israel’s ‘obligations under international law,’ defined as withdrawal from the occupied territories, removal of the separation barrier in the West Bank, full equality for Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel, and ‘respecting, protecting, and promoting the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and properties.’ “

Barr is infamous for her outspoken criticism of many politicians. In 2018, the comedian even lost her iconic TV series over political comments she made online. Taking to Twitter, Barr tweeted a racial insult about former Obama Administration adviser Valerie Jarrett.

The infamous tweet was quickly deleted, but not before ABC chose to sever ties with the actress over her sentiments. Following the series cancellation, producers worked out a deal with the network to bring the remaining cast back in a new series titled The Conners.

Actress Lecy Goranson — who played Becky Conner on Roseanne and reprises the role on The Conners — spoke out about the day show was cancelled and expressed what she was feeling in the moment.

“I was in my apartment, and usually I have my little ritual where I’ll get up, get a coffee and turn on some jazz and sit at my computer. I remember sitting at my computer and just seeing the media around it and just feeling paralyzed. I felt paralysis,” she said. “And then I managed to pick up the phone and text [Sara Gilbert], ‘We’re screwed.’ “

“I just felt like I couldn’t see any way around what that was and I was also just saddened and just shocked. I was shocked. And then I just kind of remember the next two or three hours just walking around,” Goranson went on to say, adding that all she could think was, “This is going to crumble.”

Luckily for Goranson and the remaining cast members, The Conners has been a massive hit and is rumored to be coming back for a second season. Barr, however, will not be popping back up, as her character was killed off in the series premiere.