Roseanne Barr Backs out of TV Interview: ‘Too Stressful & Untrustworthy’

Roseanne Barr popped up on Twitter on Sunday promising that her first television interview since the cancellation of Roseanne would take place later in the week. However, that appears to no longer be happening.

The comedic actress said she would have more details on the interview on Monday, but instead tweeted that she was backing out of the appearance. It was never revealed when or where said interview was supposed to take place.

After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans. I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 10, 2018

“After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans,” Barr wrote. “I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready.”

She then linked that tweet to a video she did in 2015 titled “She’s So High,” a 2015 video she uploaded to YouTube where she promoted the use of marijuana.

“I am all that stands between you and a load of bull— you guys,” Barr wrote in the video’s description.

Barr’s only interview since her racially-charged tweet caused ABC to cancel Roseanne back in May came on May 31 when she called in to Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast on May 31. The audio from that call was not released until late June.

During the interview Barr continuously apologized for her actions.

“I am so sorry that I was so unclear and stupid. I’m very sorry but I don’t think that, I never would do that,” she said.

“I don’t excuse it. I horribly regret it,” she continued. “I lost everything, and I regretted it before I lost everything. And I said to God, ‘I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I’ve done wrong. I’m going to accept what the consequences are, and I do, and I have. But they don’t ever stop. They don’t accept my apology, or explanation. And I’ve made myself a hate magnet. And as a Jew, it’s just horrible. It’s horrible.”

ABC announced in June that a spin-off of Roseanne titled The Conners will air during the this fall featuring the original cast without Barr.