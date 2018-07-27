Roseanne Barr Apologizes to Valerie Jarrett in Sean Hannity Interview: ‘I Never Meant That’

In her Thursday night interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Roseanne Barr took another opportunity to apologize directly to Valerie Jarrett, the subject of the racist tweet that got Barr fired from ABC.

.@therealroseanne‘s message to Valerie Jarrett: “I’m sorry that you feel harmed and hurt. I never meant that and for that I apologize.” #Hannity https://t.co/58BA7ZwIX7 pic.twitter.com/2r1HM4TBGH — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 27, 2018

Hannity repeatedly asked Barr what she would say to Jarrett, a former aide for President Barack Obama, if she could apologize directly to her. In the tweet, Barr suggested Jarrett looked like the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes characters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I would say this, Valerie, let’s discuss this,” Barr said, looking directly at the camera. “Don’t assume that you know what I meant because I think you don’t know what I meant and I would like to make it clearer to you what I did mean. And I would like to find a way past all that to really discuss the issue and to try to find common ground between us.”

Hannity asked Barr if she would apologize, but she reminded him she already has multiple times. Then, Hannity wondered if Barr would call her.

“I’m afraid she would start screaming and throw the phone down,” Barr said.

Hannity asked again what Barr would say to Jarrett over the phone, which led to Barr asking if anyone in Hannity’s studio had Jarrett’s number. No one did, though.

“I already have said I’m sorry for two months,” Barr told Hannity, who still wanted to hear what Barr would tell Jarrett.

Barr then looked directly into the camera again.

“I’m so sorry that you thought I was racist and that you thought that my tweet was racist, because it wasn’t. It was political. And I’m sorry for the misunderstanding that caused… my ill-worded tweet,” Barr said. “And you know, I’m sorry that you feel harmed and hurt. I never meant that and for that, I apologize. I never meant to hurt anybody or say anything negative about an entire race of people, which I think 30 years of my work can attest to.”

Throughout the hour-long interview, Barr repeatedly said she is not racist and is disappointed with how her tweet was interpreted by the media.

Later, Hannity suggested Barr go on tour and predicted she would sell out theaters across the country. One show could include a conversation between her and Jarrett, Hannity said.

“I would do that, because we could turn that into a really great teachable moment, where there’s a lot of synthesis. And that’s why we have conversations,” Barr said. “Because you can synthesize your ideas and come up with a solutions. And I’m tired of no solutions, Sean. That’s why I like [President Donald] Trump, because he’s a solutions person.”

Barr’s interview with Hannity came after a strange YouTube interview, where Barr screamed that she though Jarrett was white. While on The View Wednesday, Jarrett said Barr’s comments are not “what keeps me up at night.”

“What keeps me up at night are those families being separated at the border,” Jarrett said. “Or our children who go to school worrying about whether or not they’re going to be safe and the parents dropping them off. These are the things that keep me up at night. Not a racist tweet.”

After Jarrett was shown another clip from the interview, Jarrett joked, “Roseanne who?”

When The View‘s Sunny Hostin mentioned Barr was going to be on Hannity’s show, Jarrett said she would not be watching.

After firing Barr, ABC ordered a Roseanne-less series called The Conners, featuring her co-stars. The series debuts on Oct. 16.

Photo credit: Fox News