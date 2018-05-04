Roseanne Barr and Stormy Daniels are in a seriously NSFW fight on Twitter right now that may not surprise many.

For contextual purposes, the origin of the fight actually goes back to a comment made by actress Patricia Arquette.

In a now-deleted tweet, a Twitter user appears to have made a comment about Daniels not being “classy,” to which Arquette replied, “…If she doesn’t represent ‘classy women’ I guess that means the President represents classless men? Hmm. Interesting.”

Barr then chimed in, “she’s known for a— porn scenes,” prompting Arquette to rebut, “Trump is known for cheating on his 1st wife with his 2nd. His 2nd wife with his 3rd and cheating on his 3rd with multiple women! So what’s your point?”

Daniels jumped in to defend herself, tweeting back to Barr, “I don’t even do a— movies, you ignorant t—. That’s like saying you are known for your beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner.”

Barr does not appear to have responded to Daniels’ tweet yet, but another celebrity, model Chrissy Teigen did tweet to Barr, quipping, “When you tweet, do people at ABC just implode? they have to.”

Eventually, someone else commented to Daniels, “Not a big fan of that Roseanne, but Pornhub is filled with a— scenes of you.”

Daniels then explained, “Not true. I have done over 200 movies over last 15 years. Only 1 scene with my husband was a— so get the facts straight,” adding, “But it doesn’t really matter. She tried using my job as a reason to discredit me. (Consensual) sexual choices does NOT make someone less of a human.”

Another Twitter user took things a little further, accusing Daniels of “trying to lie to break our country” and saying that her career “discredits” her. The user then said, “You are a proven liar. We know you f—ed Cohen not Trump.”

Daniels, rarely one to back down from a fight, fired back, “Hahaha! I don’t need to f— Cohen. He’s f—ing the s— out of himself.”

Cohen was alleged to have paid Daniels a large sum of money to in exchange for her agreement to sign a non-disclosure agreement regarding an affair with President Trump that Daniels and her laywer Michael Avenatti claim happened.