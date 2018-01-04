Roseanne’s 2018 Is ‘Going to be Lit’ According to New Photo

Roseanne Barr’s 2018 is going to be lit.

2018 gonna be lit pic.twitter.com/7eGtB8Hfnm — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 31, 2017

Ahead of the clock striking midnight, the 65-year-old took to Twitter to show how she would be ringing in the new year: with two bottles of champagne and the caption “2018 is gonna be lit.”

Fans of the sitcom star were eager to celebrate 2018 with Barr.

Happy New Year Roseanne! After those 2 bottle we expect to see some images of you jammin on that guitar behind you! 🍻😂 — Dennis (@TrydecafCoffey) December 31, 2017

You are such a high-class rock star. I just have a half a leftover bottle of Barefoot Mascoto. Hahaha. Happy New Year Rosie. — mary (@hewitt_mellen) December 31, 2017

Entering the new year, the actress already has a lot on her plate with the much anticipated revival of Roseanne. First announced in April, the limited series will see the return of key cast members, including Barr, John Goodman, and Sara Gilbert.

The new episodes of the classic and beloved ’80s and ’90s sitcom will take place in the present day, more than 20 years since the season 9 finale in 1997. While the series did end with Barr’s character revealing it had all been made up — and that Dan died (he didn’t have an affair), and that Jackie was a lesbian, and that Darlene and Becky were with the opposite husbands — show execs say the upcoming nine-episode season will explain all of that.

The Roseanne revival is slated to premiere March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.