Rose McGowan Accuses Stars Who Wore Black of ‘Hollywood Fakery’

Despite the anti-sexual harassment Time’s Up movement and blackout dress code at Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, Rose McGowan isn’t happy with her peers.

And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, .@AsiaArgento #RoseArmy https://t.co/9e0938y5sI — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 8, 2018

The 44-year-old actress took to Twitter to slam those who attended the gala while wearing all black.

It started when a fellow activist tweeted, “No one should forget that you were the first one who broke the silence. Anyone who tries to diminish your work is a troll and an enemy of the movement. You gave me the courage to speak out. I am on your side until I die.”

McGowan replied, “And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, @AsiaArgento #RoseArmy.”

It’s not the first time McGowan has been critical of the massive effort to protest sexual misconduct in Hollywood. In December, she wrote about the all-black dress code in a series of since-deleted tweets.

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa,” she wrote at the time, referencing the label of Harvey Weinstein‘s estranged wife.

Streep later said that she was “hurt” by McGowan’s comments and that she did not know about Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct throughout the years.

“I did not know about Weinstein’s crimes, not in the ’90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others,” Streep said. “I wasn’t deliberately silent. I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening.”

During the Golden Globes, the first trailer for McGowan’s documentary series about sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood aired. It showed McGowan fighting to speak out against the stigma that surrounds abuse victims.

“I was in the middle of my second movie for his company, and I get assaulted,” she said in the first look at E!‘s Citizen Rose. “And I decided not to stay silent.”

“I knew others were out there, and I knew it was a lot of us,” she added.

“Being brave doesn’t mean your ankles don’t shake and that you’re not scared,” she said in the trailer. “I wish I had more middle fingers.”

Despite McGowan being one of the first women to speak out against Weinstein (and as part of the Silence Breakers, was named Time‘s Person of the Year), McGowan’s name was not mentioned during the Golden Globes, a fact Megyn Kelly brought up on her Today show segment.

While Kelly pointed out that it’s a huge step forward for women and victims to be able to stand on stage and directly address disparity and sexual harassment in their industry, she pointed out that the “Me Too” movement and the Time’s Up campaign are standing on the shoulders of women like McGowan and Ashley Judd, yet they weren’t mentioned by name throughout the show.

Kelly said that instead, the issues were discussed broadly and everyone continued to tip toe around specific instances like they were dangerous to discuss.

“I do wonder about the impact of last night,” Kelly said in closing, “how great it could possibly be, and whether it marks a shift in our country or teaspoons in an ocean of male dominance that realistically is nowhere close to over.”

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the protest-riddled award show, many are pointing out the shades of hypocrisy present Sunday night. Many of the men at the Golden Globes have been accused of sexual misconduct. Chief among them was James Franco, who won the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. This morning, accusations against him, old and new, flooded headlines, proving Kelly’s point.