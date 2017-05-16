Rosario Dawson’s Cousin Dead At 26 Reportedly From Natural Causes

Rosario Dawson's 26-year-old cousin has died after the actress found her unresponsive in her Los Angeles home, TMZ reports.

Dawson walked downstairs in her Venice home Thursday and discovered her cousin Vanez Ines Vasquez unconscious. The actress immediately called paramedics, who were unable to revive Vasquez and transported her to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The 26-year-old had reportedly recently been suffering from migraines and hypertension, and early autopsy results show her death as a result of natural causes.

Vasquez was working for Dawson at the time of her death. Her mother, Lisa Centeno, shared a tribute to her late daughter on Facebook.

"Vaneza, my sweet, sweet beautiful baby – your passing has left me destroyed forever but I know you are at peace in Paradise," she wrote. "I love you, my alpha child."

This story first appeared at Womanista.