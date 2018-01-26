Rosario Dawson Was ‘Raped and Molested’ By a Family Member as a Child

Rosario Dawson said she was “raped and molested” as a child by a family member.

“I was raped and molested as a child, so for me, the world was like that since I was a child,” Dawson told Morado Lens podcast hosts Cindy Rodriguez and Nathalie Farfan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So when I saw it in the workplace, it wasn’t foreign to me. It was like, well, that even happens within family,” the 38-year-old Luke Cage star said, reports the Daily Mail. “It happens with people that are supposed to take care of you when you’re a child.”

Dawson, who also appeared in Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Iron First for Marvel and Netflix, also said it is “beautiful” to see more people discussing sexual harassment.

“Now we’re in a place where it’s finally like, ‘No, we don’t have to keep passing this on. This is archaic and terrible and destructive. Let’s look at it,’” she said. “It’s beautiful. I’m so ready for this moment.”

Dawson has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement since it started in October after the New York Times and New Yorker reported on Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct. She also showed support for the “Time’s Up” initiative on Instagram, posing for a picture with Rashida Jones and Tessa Thompson.

Dawson also told Morado Lens about the impact of her cousin’s death in May 2017. Dawson reportedly walked into her Venice, California home in May to find her 26-year-old cousin Vanez Ines Vasquez dead.

“Whenever my moment comes, I wanna know that it’s been a good life,” Dawson told the podcast. “I don’t wanna be marinated in the upset ― because I have a lot trauma and sadness to dwell on if I want to ― but there’s so much beauty and so many things to be grateful for. And I don’t want to waste my time not being dedicated to that.”