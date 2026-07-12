Roger Cook Dead at 83

Television and radio journalist Roger Cook recently passed away at the age of 83.

Cook, a legend in his field, died on June 13, per a family statement to ITV. (ITV aired his landmark investigative show The Cook Report from 1987 to 1999.) The journalist’s loved ones did not specify a cause of death, only that it was due to “a short illness.”

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He had previously faced cancer in his prostate and bladder, per The Sunday Times, but it’s unclear if cancer led to his passing.

Journalist and broadcaster Roger Cook, known for his current affairs programme The Cook Report, circa 1993. (Photo by Peter Bolton/TV Times via Getty Images)

“Alongside a distinguished and award winning career in journalism, Roger was first and foremost a beloved husband and father,” the family’s statement read. “He will be deeply missed by all of us, and we ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult loss.”

Cook had a known media presence in both Australia (with ABC) and the U.K. (with both BBC and ITV). He began in radio, eventually contributing to major BBC radio programs like Checkpoint and Newsnight before making hit TV with The Cook Report. Cook made his name with investigative reports, often confronting alleged criminals or scammers face-to-face — and on tape. Subjects of his investigations assaulted him when confronted on multiple occasions, including an instance when an alleged con artist ran him over with a car (per The Guardian).

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Though his style of journalism was controversial to some, he solidified his place in U.K. history as he sought to shed light on wrongdoing.

“In a career spanning an incredible five decades, Roger Cook’s ground-breaking approach to investigative journalism made him one of broadcasting’s most trusted and respected figures,” ITV said in a statement on Cook’s death. “On his eponymous current affairs programme, The Cook Report, Roger worked tirelessly to expose criminal wrongdoing and injustice, helping to drive important and lasting changes in the law. His fearless contribution to journalism will long be remembered, and we send our deepest sympathies and condolences to his wife, family and friends at this difficult time.”