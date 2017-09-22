Robert Pattinson Is Unrecognizable on Bizarre Magazine Cover

Robert Pattinson’s new magazine cover shows the 31-year-old actor like you’ve never seen before. The Twilight alum graces the cover of Wonderland’s Autumn Issue and can be seen wearing a bizarre getup complete with a pink wig.

The British-born star is featured on two different covers for the publication’s autumn issue. In one image, as seen above, Pattinson sports a pink wig and black markings on his face. He is wearing a maroon and black jacket with buckles and a red oxford decorated with a series of paper clips.

During an interview with Wonderland, Pattinson explained the vision that he had for the photo shoot.

“I wanted the theme of the Wonderland issue to be something like ‘The Nature of Reality’ and contrast people whose sole purpose seems to be to pervert reality with a cross-section of people like you, who seem to have a more healthy and comprehensive understanding of it,” he said.

The second cover shows Pattinson rocking a more familiar look. He can be seen sporting a beanie with a fur coat while shooting a smoldering glance towards the camera.

