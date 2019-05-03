Robert Pattinson Reveals Official Relationship Status With Exes Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs

Don’t expect Robert Pattinson to air his exes’ dirty laundry! The Twilight star told the Sunday Times‘ Style magazine that he’s on “good terms” with both Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs.

“They were pretty long relationships, not like three months,” he said, adding that he doesn’t like to talk about relationships, like his latest rumored romance with Detective Pikachu star Suki Waterhouse, because it “devalues” the connection.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he said. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

The 32-year-old dated Stewart in 2008, but eventually moved out of their shared home in 2013 amid rumors she cheated on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, the previous year. After Stewart, he dated Twigs for three years until their 2017 breakup.

One “relationship” he did actually dish on was the rumored romance with Katy Perry, which dates back to 2018. He said it was just a rumor, and that she was one of his first friends in Hollywood before both of their careers took off.

He joked about how different their lives have become since he and Perry first met; for example, Perry has letters from the White House wishing her a happy birthday, while his only connection to the Oval Office is President Donald Trump tweeting about his breakup with Stewart.

“That’s my equivalent. She gets five presidential letters. I get relationship advice in a tweet,” he said.

A recent rumor that Pattinson wanted to reunite with Stewart in a professional manner after she was spotted wearing an old shirt of his was debunked by Gossip Cop. A source told the publication that the report was completely false and that Pattinson had no interest in working with Pattinson.

Although both Pattinson and Stewart have shied away from big blockbusters in recent years, they are still two of the busiest and in-demand actors in Hollywood. They have both headlined films directed by acclaimed filmmakers.