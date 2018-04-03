Rob Kardashian Wants Full Custody of Dream After Blac Chyna Stroller Fight

Rob Kardashian wants to keep his and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna’s 1-year-old daughter Dream away from her mother. The 31-year-old dad has reportedly contacted his lawyers about getting full custody of Dream after Chyna’s Six Flags fight.

They told Blac Chyna that her boyfriend wasn’t old enough to ride the rides & she set it off at Six Flags. pic.twitter.com/oTSA1PTI2i — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) April 2, 2018

Chyna, 29, was caught on video lobbing a stroller at a woman inside the California amusement park on Sunday — and Kardashian is reportedly fuming about the publicized incident.

“Rob doesn’t think Chyna is a good mom and this is more proof. He’s afraid for Dream’s safety when she’s with Chyna,” a family insider told Radar Online. “He already contacted his lawyers about this. Rob wants full custody of Dream.”

The insider went on to imply that had Chyna taken the park’s option of a VIP escort, the incident never would have happened.

“Rob gave Chyna everything she wanted in terms of custody and he gives her $20,000 a month. The fact that she didn’t pay for the VIP escort at the park is cheap and was a dangerous decision. He wants to take action to protect his daughter,” the source said.

“He is scared that Dream is in danger when she is with Chyna if she’s getting in fights,” the insider added.

Kardashian’s feelings come after a source told E! News that the rest of the Kardshian family is not shocked by the fight.

“Nobody is surprised to see what happened,” the insider said. “They are just glad Dream was not in the stroller and was safe. It’s concerning that Chyna behaves this way with Dream around, but this is typical Chyna behavior.”

“It’s a shame that she can lose control of herself and rage so easily,” the insider continued. “The family hopes that she will be better for Dream and will learn from this.”

Rob Kardashian has previously alleged that Chyna had assaulted him and even tried to strangle him with an iPhone charger. She was accused of going on a rampage, destroying walls and fixtures in the house Kardashian was renting from his sister, Kylie Jenner. Chyna later said that all of her actions were in self defense.

Chyna alluded to the Six Flags altercation on Instagram, seemingly saying that someone touched her child without Chyna’s permission. Chyna is mom to Dream and 5-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Tyga.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” Chyna wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams Mommy.”

According to an insider from Chyna’s entourage, the stranger approached Dream, marveling at how cute she was, and reached out to touch her hand. Chyna reportedly told her not to touch other people’s children.

Things escalated from there, TMZ reports, as the woman followed Chyna, antagonizing her. However, the last straw reportedly came when the woman called Chyna a “hood rat.” At that point, Chyna’s friends leapt into action, holding her back to stop her from making a scene in the theme park.

The woman allegedly pushed one of Chyna’s friends, and the two ended up in a fist fight. That moment was caught on video from several angles.

Dream and King were reportedly hurried away from the scene by their nanny, avoiding all the mayhem.

An 18-year-old woman going by the name of Lex emerged on Twitter claiming to be the other participant in the fight. She sent a series of now-deleted tweets about the altercation.

“[S]ooo I was having a good little time and I see black chyna’s beautiful baby right?” she wrote. “So I’m like awwwww like omg this baby is so cute (not even knowing this was her f—ing baby) so I’m guessing it was the nanny but she rolled the baby towards me right?”

“So a lady comes up to me and she’s like ‘omg was that you black Chyna was talking about?’” Lex went on. “‘She said she was goonna whoop yo a—’ so now I’m in tears like lmaoooo for what wtf this b— think cause she black chyna she won’t get slapped”.

“So y’all know me ….. I just slap TF when I say THEE DOGGGGGGG S— I slapped the dogggg s— out hg,” she continued, adding, “so when I did her f—ing boyfriend start socking on me and my sister LMAOOOOOO LIKE REALLY SOCKING ON US.”

“But I mean I had a blast,” she confessed with a shrug emoji. “I just slapped the s— outa black chyna and fought her boyfriend and all her lil friends but this n— was really socking on us he’s really a b— period.”

Those particular tweets have since been deleted, but Lex’s timeline is still full of tweets and retweets about the ordeal. She and her followers have debated the morality of Chyna’s actions and the draining effect of the social media spotlight.

The tweets that remain from Sunday evening include the one where Lex identifies herself as the other person in the fight, and the one where she confirms she is 18 years old. She also retweeted a partial video of the fight and offered a few words on the whole thing.

“I personally feel like I didn’t do s— wrong tho b— you not about to disrespect me because your black chyna I could give one less F—,” she wrote.