Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photos of Daughter Dream Amid Child Support Battle

Rob Kardashian is continuing to dote on daughter Dream despite his ongoing child support battle with Blac Chyna.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter over the weekend to share a number of photos of his 2-year-old daughter, who has become the center of conflict in her parents’ legal battles, showing the little one channeling her inner Disney princess and striking a pose for a holiday picture.

“Moana !!” he wrote alongside a photo of Dream, 2, smiling as she played in the pool while wearing a red-and-white striped bathing suit reminiscent Moana’s outfit in the Disney film.

Prior to having a little fun in the sun, Dream joined her family for Thanksgiving, with her proud dad doting on her.

“Thanksgiving looks,” he wrote alongside a photo of Dream in her holiday attire, which included a white cardigan with a black shirt, checkered pants, and a pair of sneakers.

Kardashian later shared another photo of Dream showing off her best pose for the camera.

“LOL at her pose,” he captioned the image that showed Dream leaning against a table with her arms behind her back, the 2-year-old enjoying a cup of hot chocolate.

Kardashian’s rare social media posts come amid ongoing legal drama with his ex, Black Chyna. The couple, who made their relationship public in January of 2016 and welcomed Dream in November of that year, have been locked in a tense legal battle since their February 2017 split.

Earlier this month, Kardashian filed legal paperwork seeking to have his $20,000 child support payments reduced due to his inability to afford them. In the documents, he also claimed that his financial situation was the result of a domestic violence restraining order that Chyna filed against him last year, which he alleged has damaged his career. He went on to state that, given his current monthly income of roughly $10,000, he should only be paying around $2,864 per month in child support.

On Nov. 19, Chyna took to Instagram to slam both Kardashian and Tyga, the father of her son King Cairo, alleging neither provide adequate child support for their children.

“So my children aren’t supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha?” she wrote. “As a single mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve….WOW!!!”

Chyna’s comments followed a previous statement in which she claimed that she didn’t need financial help from Kardashian.