Rob Kardashian Reveals Rare Throwback Photo With Baby Dream

Rob Kardashian celebrated Father’s Day with a throwback photo of him and his daughter Dream — whom he shares with ex-fiancé, Blac Chyna.

The 32-year-old posted the sweet photo to Twitter and fans went crazy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love this photo,” one fan wrote.

Happy Father’s Day to me 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/Jfv0FAjJAm — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 16, 2019

Another added, “Sooo adorable,” while someone else echoed, “You’re such an awesome father. Happy Father’s Day.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star also received a sweet message from Dominican singer, Natti Natasha.

She replied with, “Happy father’s day! You are an excellent father, I know. God bless you. See you soon.”

This sparked the interest of not just Kardashian’s fans, but his sister Khloe Kardashian as well. She questioned him on Twitter on who “this girl” is, and of course the father of one beat around the bush.

A few months ago, Chyna opened up about co-parenting with Kardashian, saying, “I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing. It’s something that a lot of people need to practice. Just being more open and more verbal and connecting with the people and trying to figure out what’s the next step as far as being a mom, friend, a business owner, overall [is important].”

It seems as though the exes hit a bump in the road again after a lawyer sent her a letter refusing Dream to appear on her new show The Real Blac Chyna.

“As executive producer of my show, it is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me, ‘the mother of his child,’ [about] Dream Kardashian appearing on my show,” she addressed on Instagram. “Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Mary Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream’s participation in the show.”

The lengthy message went on to say, “First and foremost, I would never allow her 2-year-old daughter to be subjected to ‘long hours’ on the set. Also, the very real and intense drama that happened between my mother and I during the filming of The Real Blac Chyna took place outside of the presence of my daughter. I would never allow my daughter to be present as me and my mom tried to work through our many issues to reach peace in our relationship.”

She continued with, “However, I would also have pointed out to Rob the hypocrisy of his family’s insistence that Dream appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the family’s desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show without my approval — including the entire scene being Dream’s birthday party, again, without my consent. My show is about my life, and my kids are a huge part of my life. It’s really sad that everything I do to better myself or my family, the same people have something to say to stop or hinder it.”