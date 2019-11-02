Rob Kardashian Reportedly ‘Feels Better’ About Himself Following Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

Rob Kardashian feels as good as he looks. A source close to the reality star told In Touch Weekly that his spirits are extremely high following his recent weight loss. While Kardashian still has fitness goals ahead of him, his self-confidence is reportedly through the roof for the first time in a while.

Kardashian has been body-shamed a lot in recent years, with fans expecting him to follow the same fitness regimen as his famous family. The 32-year-old has been largely absent from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and has stayed away from public events as well. That has all been changing now that Kardashian has some of his confidence back.

“Rob still struggles with his weight. He has slimmed down a bit. He feels better about himself, and that’s amazing,” the insider said.

Kardashian was not just self-critical, either. The source said that Kardashian took a lot of flack for his weight, especially since his family capitalizes on physical beauty so much. With all the pressure to be fit, Kardashian had to find his own way to change his mindset.

“Rob’s weight wasn’t just an issue for him. Some of his family members didn’t understand and were less than sympathetic. They know better now,” they revealed.

Kardashian unveiled his new physique this weekend when he attended birthday celebrations for his older sister, Kim Kardashian. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see him on her Instagram Stories, where he appeared happy and trim. Another source close to him spoke to E! News, saying that he is no just focused on looking good, but on staying truly healthy.

“He is very focused on making changes and sticking with it. He has cut down fast food and has completely changed his diet,” they said. “He also stopped drinking, which is really helping him. He is feeling a lot better and seeing results.”

Kardashian is reportedly putting in work in both the kitchen and the gym, where he has been ramping up his efforts recently.

“He is also exercising again and working out with a trainer. He gets together with friends to play basketball at his home court and has fun with that too,” they revealed.

All-in-all, it sounds like Kardashian has his mind on longevity, especially since he now has his 2-year-old daughter Dream to think about. In the immediate future, however, Kardashian reportedly intends to be back on TV before long.

“It’s still an uphill battle, but Rob is determined to show all the haters that he’s not down for the count,” In Touch Weekly‘s source said. “He promises that he’ll be back in front of the cameras, but only when he’s good and ready.”



