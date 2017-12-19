Rob Kardashian’s Christmas Decor Echoes His Mood This Year

Rob Kardashian is keeping things low-key this holiday season.

The 30-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member showed off his Christmas decorations on Snapchat Monday, which are understated compared to his family’s typical over-the-top displays.

Kardashian’s underplayed Christmas decorations echo his reportedly somber mood.

“[Rob] only cares about Dream and loves spending time with her, but that’s about it,” an insider told PEOPLE this month. “He doesn’t seem excited about anything else.”

According to the source, the Arthur George sock designer is “still struggling with his health.”

“He isn’t dating,” they continued. “He keeps himself isolate [sic] and mostly socializes with his family.”

It’s been five months since Kardashian posted a number of graphic and obscene things about his ex Blac Chyna on social media, including nude photos and accusations of cheating, drug use and alcohol abuse.

The couple shares a 13-month-old daughter Dream, and have been embroiled in a number of legal battles since their break-up.

Chyna has alleged Kardashian broke California’s revenge porn laws, damaged her reputation and abused her both verbally and physically.

Kardashian, in return, sued the model for battery, assault and vandalism, alleging she tried to choke him with an iPhone during a 2016 fight.

Photo credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg