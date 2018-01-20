Rob Kardashian Hinted at Chicago West’s Name and No One Realized

There were three long days between the birth of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's new daughter, and the announcement of her name. However, a closer inspection of the family's social media presence with hindsight shows that Rob Kardashian dropped a subtle hint.

The Kardashian brother posted a tweet on Jan. 17, the day after his niece's birth, simply containing two teddy bear emojis. It wasn't until after Kim Kardashian announced that the baby girl was named Chicago West that fans began putting the clue together, as Chicago's NFL team is known as the Chicago Bears.

Of course, from the beginning, it wasn't lost on fans that the short, cryptic tweet might be a hint about all the baby news coming out of the Kardashian clan.

In Rob's replies, fans wondered if he might be trying to tell them that the family had welcomed twins. Some also took it to mean that Kylie Jenner, who is also reportedly pregnant, was having twins.

🐻🐻 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 17, 2018

Chicago West was born Tuesday, Jan. 16, but her mother didn't let fans in on her name until Jan. 19. The announcement took over social media for the day. Fans and followers shared their love and/or hate of the new moniker, while comedians and pop culture pundits did their best to get to every pun and joke first.

Khloe Kardashian was the first family member to comment on it, writing: "I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name," in a tweet. "Hey Chi (shy)," she added.

I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy) https://t.co/Ikd0ay3DsO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

Prominent establishments in Chicago were elated over the news. The Chicago Bears themselves actually tweeted about the birth, writing: "Chicago Bears est. 1920... Chicago West est. 2018."

Chicago Bears est. 1920

Chicago West est. 2018 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 19, 2018

The 1970s rock group Chicago also announced that the youngest West would have a lifetime pass to their concerts. "Even though it (Chicago's name) may not pertain to the band, she and her family will always be welcome guests for life to any of our shows," said a representative for the band.

Derek Haas, creator and showrunner on Chicago Fire, also took a shot at the name. "I think Kim likes our show," he joked on Twitter, along with the hashtag "Welcome to the Wolf Pack."



