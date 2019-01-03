Rob Kardashian ‘Doesn’t Have a Relationship’ With Ex and Co-Parent Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian reportedly “doesn’t have a relationship” with his ex and co-parent Blac Chyna.

According to PEOPLE, a source close to the family recently shared some details of Kardashian’s life in the wake of his and Chyna’s falling out, saying that his main focus right no in on their 2-year-old daughter Dream.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“His biggest joy is being a dad to Dream,” the source stated. “The whole family just adores her.”

As far as his interactions with Chyna, the source stated that they don’t communicate directly, saying, “When it comes to Chyna, he really wants to move on. They don’t have a relationship and deal with Dream through an intermediary.”

“He’s still seeing his family and spending time with his sisters and mom, but he doesn’t like the social situations or being on camera right now,” the source went on to say, revealing that Kardashian intentionally stays away from the spotlight.

In November, it was revealed that Kardashian had petitioned the court to have his child support payments ended or at least lowered, due to the fact that his income had changed from when the amount he was ordered to pay was first issued.

He cited the very public feud the two went through over summer 2017 as the main reason for his decreased income. He also revealed that because of his financial situation, he was forced to sell part of his sock company — Arthur George — to his mother, Kris Jenner.

“When the business was struggling, my mother infused it with capital to keep it afloat and from her infusion gained a 50% share in the company,” Kardashian stated in the court documents.

“Previously, the line’s success was in large part due to my regular posting and general promotion on social media,” he continued. “[Chyna’s] request for a restraining order against me includes various prohibitions on what I could post online. In order to avoid any potential future issues, I nearly eliminated my social media presence.”

Jenner also provided a statement to the court, confirming that her son’s claims were accurate.

“I helped Robert with his sock line business, Arthur George. I infused the business with capital, purchased goods, and set up distribution and fulfillment centers amongst other task,” she wrote in her message to the judge. “In exchange for the work I did and the money I put in, I acquired 50% interest in the business.”

Chyna subsequently denied that she made a significant amount of money that would deem it appropriate for Kardashian to simply stop making child support payments. Even still, at the time, a judge reportedly halted all of Kardashian’s child support payments until the situation is resolved.