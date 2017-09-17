Here’s the Photo Rob Kardashian Posted After Reaching a Custody Agreement

Following the custody agreement with ex Blac Chyna on Friday, Rob Kardashian took to social media to share an adorable image of his 10-month-old daughter, Dream.

Captioning the image on his Twitter as "my twin," Kardashian could not resist to share his excitement in spending time wtih her, and posted the sweet snap a day after he reached a private agreement with Chyna.

Chyna also agreed to no longer pursue a domestic violence case against her Kardashian, with her attorney Lisa Bloom telling E! News exclusively that "Chyna is pleased" her ex has agreed to "peacefully" co-parent.

"Because Rob agreed to continue to stay away from Chyna and not contact her, Chyna has agreed to take the domestic abuse hearing scheduled for Monday, September 18 off the calendar," Bloom added. "She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur. This agreement does not resolve all disputes between Chyna and Rob."

Bloom also responded to reports about their custody agreement, telling the news agency that Kardashian "does not have 'more than 50 percent custody.'"

Earlier this summer, Kardashian and Chyna had a very public, graphic dispute treading along the lines of revenge porn. During their highly publicized falling out, the E! reality personality posted multiple nude images of his ex, along with a series of profanity-laced messages on his social media accounts. Shortly after the incident, Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian.

