‘Riverdale’ Star Luke Perry ‘Under Observation’ at Hospital Following Stroke

Luke Perry “is currently under observation at the hospital” after suffering a stroke on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

His rep Arnold Robinson shared the update in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, but did not offer any further updates.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ originally reported that paramedics responded to the 52-year-old actor’s home in Sherman Oaks, California at around 9:40 a.m. and that Perry was then transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is currently unclear, though TMZ referred to the stroke as “massive.” Responders arrived after a call came in to the fire department about someone suffering a stroke.

Authorities said that the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the address for a “medical assistance” call and that one person was transported to the hospital, though they did not confirm that it was Perry.

In 2015, Perry was treated for precancerous growths after a colonoscopy and has since become an advocate for screenings for colorectal cancer. The actor shares two children with ex-wife Rachel Sharp.

The Riverdale star had recently been shooting episodes of the CW drama on a Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. Perry has been appearing on the show as Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, since its pilot in 2017. The show also often films in Vancouver, Canada. Riverdale is currently airing its third season and been confirmed for Season 4.

Perry originally shot to fame in the ’90s when he starred on Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran from 1990-2000. Perry appeared on the series from 1990-1995 before taking a break and returning from 1999-2000. On Wednesday, Fox announced that it will reboot the show for a summer event series with much of the original cast, though Perry has not signed on to the project. It’s possible that Perry’s commitment to Riverdale is the reason he is not appearing in the upcoming event, though he also did not appear in the CW’s 90210 reboot in 2008.

The six-episode reboot will feature original cast members Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering and is titled 90210. Along with Perry, original cast member Shannen Doherty is also not slated to take part.

Photo Credit: Getty / Araya Dia