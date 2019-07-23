‘Riverdale’ Co-Stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Split After Nearly Two Years Together

Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who play Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on the Archie Comics-inspired series, have called off their relationship. The two dated for nearly two years, but were noticeably keeping their distance during a San Diego Comic-Con party on Saturday.

Multiple sources told Us Weekly the two split. They did hang out with their Riverdale costars at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party on Saturday, but were rarely seen together. Sprouse, 26, left the party with KJ Apa and Camila Mendes, but without Reinhart, 22.

Sprouse was heard telling a friend at the party they broke up, reports Us Weekly.

While they avoided each other at the party, they did attend the show’s panel together on Sunday, even sitting next to each other. Reinhart later posted a photo from the panel, showing herself between Apa and Sprouse with the caption, “Please don’t put me between these two ever again.”

The actress also appeared to reference the break-up in her Instagram Story. She shared a photo of the former couple signing a poster at the convention together, and then zoomed-in on Sprouse’s face. “Help lol,” she captioned the zoomed in photo.

Sprouse also shared photos from a Comic-Con session for Entertainment Weekly, including one with Reinhart and the rest of the cast.

Despite the onscreen relationship between Jughead and Betty, Sprouse and Reinhart managed to keep their relationship on the down-low for the most part. They were first linked in July 2017, when they were seen kissing at Comic-Con. They made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City.

They rarely discussed their relationship in interviews, although Sprouse told Glamour in March what the most romantic thing he’s ever done for her was.

“I really like the road-trip date. I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun,” Sprouse told the magazine. “I like traveling quite a bit. I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories — and the greatest romances.”

During the Comic-Con panel, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said there will finally be a Halloween episode this season.

“It’s episode four. We’ve never been able to do a Halloween episode because of scheduling and it’s just never worked out,” Aguirre-Sacasa said, reports Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve got a really fun, spooky episode for everyone.”

“Does someone die?” Reinhart jokingly asked.

“Yes, someone dies, but no one at this table!”

Riverdale Season 4 begins on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW with a special tribute to the late Luke Perry.

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images