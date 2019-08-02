‘Riverdale’ Actress Madelaine Petsch ‘Blown Away’ by Co-Stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s Handling of Breakup Rumors

Madelaine Petsch was impressed with the way her Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse handled those breakup rumors. The actress said in a new interview that The CW cast’s group text went crazy after news broke of their breakup.

The actress was asked about the breakup, and the couple appearing on the cover of W Magazine shortly after. The rumors first surfaced at the end of June that the pair had ended their relationship after two years together. The W magazine article seemed to confirm the split as it read that “two months later the two would part ways romantically.” Rumors also swirled after the couple decided to be interviewed separately for the story.

Reinhart and Sprouse later addressed the rumors on social media, writing captions that made it seem like they were denying they had split. Petsch told Access Hollywood she was “blown away” by the actors’ response to the rumors.

“With that caption, I [was] blown away. I loved it. We all got on the group text like, ‘Oh my God! That was so cool!’” she said. “I love them. I don’t even know how they come up with this stuff. I was so in awe of that moment.”

She added, not confirming or denying the end of the co-stars’ relationship, “I knew they were shooting a cover of W. I did not know it was gonna go in that direction. That shoot was probably one of the coolest shoots I’ve ever seen.”

“Breaking: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s—,” Reinhart captioned an Instagram post of the W magazine photo shoot at the time.

Sprouse also shared shots on his own Instagram and shared a similar caption, writing: “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”

He shared a second photo from the shoot adding more questions to the state of the relationship.

“An incredible pleasure to shake all of your beliefs in tabloid media,” he wrote, sharing a photo of himself.

Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos also commented on the breakup rumors, sharing no details during an interview with Andy Cohen.

“Is that true?” Consuelos said at the time. “I have no idea what’s going on.”

Reinhart, Cole and the rest of the cast will be returning to TV on Oct. 9, with the Season 4 premiere of Riverdale. The series will host a touching tribute to Luke Perry, and his character Fred Andrews, during the episode. The hour will feature a special appearance from his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty.