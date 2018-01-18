Rita Ora Teases Look at Her Abs in Revealing Underwear

Rita Ora recently took to Instagram to tease a look at her abs while showing off some dance moves in a revealing underwear set.

In the video posted to her Instagram Stories thread, Ora can be seen twirling and smiling for the camera while sporting a matching pair of glittery underwear, that seem to have been part of her stage performance costume.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the most notable effects of the outfit is how much is shows off Ora’s midsection.

The white top and bottoms combo was completed by a pair of white above-the-knee boots and an oversized white jacket.

In a caption on the video, Ora wrote, “I am FEELING myself!!!!”

Ora shot and posted the video from Hong Kong, where she was putting on a concert.

She also shared some footage of that show in her Instagram Stories thread as well, but not on her main photo feed.

Ora recently stirred up some trouble when she posted a “date night” photo with UFC star Conor McGregor.

The pair were taking in the The Fashion Awards 2017 in London, which is where the now infamous Tweet originated.

While some did not see the big deal in the two getting close and posing for the camera in public, others raised the point that McGregor currently has a girlfriend named Dee Devlin, who is also the mother of Connor Jr., his son.

“Date night with a married man? This a common thing for you, isn’t it Hun,” one user wrote. “He’s not married,” another quickly fired back.

At least Rita Ora is being open and honest😂 anyone else would steal your man behind your back then be nice to your face — 🦄Enya. (@enya_kenya) December 5, 2017

Many didn’t take the tweet quite so seriously, as one person said, “Rita ora and mcgregor date night saga is hilarious 1) he aint married 2) if he was cheating it wouldn’t be put up all over social media[.] she was either messing or they were talking business.”

Ultimately, it seems like the evening was a harmless night shared by new friends.