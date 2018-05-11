Rihanna Strikes a Pose in Revealing Lingerie Photo

Rihanna is celebrating the launch of her new Savage X Fenty Lingerie with a new Instagram post showing off some of the collection.

Just before the launch of her new lingerie line, Rihanna took to Instagram for one final tease to keep fans anxiously waiting on their toes to get their hands on the products, which officially launched on May 11.

In the uncaptioned photo, Rihanna is seen leaning against a doorframe in a black lingerie ensemble, accessorizing the look with stacked bracelets, rings, and even a few necklaces.

The image is just the latest in a string of sultry posts the 30-year-old has shared to promote her latest entrepreneurial endeavor.

Savage X Fenty, which the “Monster” signer said is about “taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make,” is comprised of 90 pieces of lingerie, sleepwear, and accessories, according to Vogue. The line also includes bras, which are available in various shades of nude, T-shirt bras, underwear, and more.

The collection is also split into different lines, including the more subdued, girly, and lacy U Cute collection, the slightly sexier collection called Damn, and the “risqué and ultra sexy” Black Widow collection.

Meant to spread a body-positive message, sizes in the collection range from 32A to 44DD and XS to 3XL, with bras being sold from $39-$59, T-shirt bras pricing at $29-$34, and underwear at $14.50-$29. Other items, such as rompers, jumpsuits, and robes, are all priced under $100.

The new lingerie line is a follow-up to Rihanna’s immensely successful Fenty Beauty makeup line, which earned $100 million in just 40 days, and her Fenty X Puma collection.

“What I didn’t anticipate was the way people would get emotional about finding their complexion on the shelf, that this would be a groundbreaking moment,” she previously said of her makeup collection.

As for her newest endeavor, Savage Fenty X, Rihanna is hoping to continue with that.

“I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don’t have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it’s fun to play around,” she said. “You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, ‘I’m a bad b–.’ I want women to own their beauty.”

Rihanna also went into detail about how she’s comfortable with her body image.

“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she said. “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

As for her music career, Rihanna is reportedly working on her ninth studio album.