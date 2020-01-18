Rihanna Splits From Boyfriend Hassan Jameel After 3 Years Dating

Rihanna and her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, have reportedly broken up. The two dated for almost three years before calling it quits. They kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight,but in a June 2019 interview, Rihanna said she was “of course” in love with Jameel.

A source told Us Weekly Friday the “Umbrella” singer and Jameel broke up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rihanna and Jameel, both 31, were first linked in June 2017 after they were photographed together in Ibiza. A source told Us Weekly at the time they “have been hooking up for a few months.”

The couple succeeded in keeping their relationship private. It was not until June 2019 that Rihanna spoke about the relationship, telling Sarah Paulson she is “of course” in love during an Interview profile. However, she would not say anything about marriage plans.

“Only god knows that, girl,” Rihanna told Paulson. “We plan and god laughs, right?”

In that same interview, Rihanna discussed how she realized it was important to not stay focused exclusively on a career.

“It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it,” she said. “If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It’d feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore.”

“My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place,” she continued. “I’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store. I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this.’”

Other insiders told Us Weekly Rihanna and Jameel’s relationship worked because they were opposites.

“Rihanna and Hassan understand each other very well and their personalities mesh well together,” a source told the magazine in September. “They’re both so different, but it works for them.”

Jameel is Deputy President and Vice Chairman of his family’s business, Abdul Latif Jameel, which has exclusive distribution rights for Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia. He was previously married to art critic Lina Lazaar from 2012 to 2017.

Rihanna released her most recent album, Anti, in January 2016. Since then, she has focused on her Fenty Beauty and Fenty fashion label. She also acted in Oceans 8 and is reportedly working on a new album.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images