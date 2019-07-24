Rihanna Reveals Photo of Young Doppelganger, and This Is Baffling

If you looked at Rihanna‘s most recent Instagram post quickly, you might assume that the superstar had simply shared a childhood photo of herself sitting in the back of the car. If you thought that, you would be wrong, though you wouldn’t be the only one — even Rihanna herself was shocked to find a little girl who looked so much like her.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a photo of a young girl named Ala’a, who resembles a young Rihanna in the snap to a nearly uncanny degree, wearing a white crop top patterned with sunflowers and rocking straight hair.

Rihanna herself clearly saw the connection, writing, “almost drop my phone. how?”

Other celebrities chimed in on the striking resemblance in the comments, including Priyanka Chopra, who simply wrote, “Wow?!”

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg asked, “When did you have a baby,” while Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley wondered, “Who’s this ?!!”

Tyra Banks also noted the comparison on her own Instagram account, posting Ala’a’s photo and writing, “S.O.S. PLEASE SOMEONE HELP ME identify [Rihanna’s] #freshfierceface mini-me! (Love you RiRi).”

Some Rihanna’s fans assumed that the Fenty Beauty founder had used a filter on a photo of herself, while others simply used the post as an opportunity to ask the Barbados native to release new music.

Rihanna tagged Ala’a’s mom, Bria, in her photo, and a look at the proud mom’s account shows that she often shares photos of her daughter. Ala’a, who goes by Honeyy, is described as a “Kids Model” and “Clothes Model” and the account reposted Rihanna’s post with the caption, “Thank you [Rihanna] for posting my picture ! I’ve always wanted to be a model.”

Bria told The Blast that her daughter often gets told how much she looks like Rihanna, but Bria said that she doesn’t notice “because she’s my child.”

“I see her everyday,” she explained. “It’s only when people mention it. I’m like, ‘Whoa she does.’”

Bria added that her 7-year-old would “love” to work with Rihanna if the opportunity presents itself, though they haven’t heard anything from the star as of yet. Bria added that her daughter, who wants to be a model, is a fan of Rihanna’s music, though she doesn’t quite understand what all the hype is about surrounding her appearance but “thinks Rihanna’s really pretty.”

