Rihanna Mourns Her Uncle’s Death in Instagram Tribute

Rihanna revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that her uncle had passed away, mourning him in a tribute post. The Fenty Beauty founder used the platform to share a photo of her Uncle Rudy standing next to her father, Ronald Fenty, the men standing with their arms around each other as the looked at the camera.

“RIP uncle Rudy!” Rihanna wrote.

The singer didn’t go into detail about her uncle’s passing in her caption, but received thousands of supportive comments from her friends and fans.

Rihanna has had a contentious relationship with her father, having sued him earlier this year. Court documents obtained by The Blast show that Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, accused Ronald of exploiting her name. The Barbardos native filed the lawsuit against Ronald and a company called Fenty Entertainment, claiming that Ronald and another man named Moses Perkins created the company and have been soliciting business while claiming to be acting as agents on behalf of Rihanna.

Prior to her post mourning her uncle, Rihanna had been promoting her recent Savage X Fenty fashion show, which featured stars like Halsey and Normani and has been highly praised for its inclusive casting.

The show is streaming on Amazon Prime, with Rihanna celebrating the day by sharing a clip from the event on Instagram. In the video, the singer-turned-mogul can been seen posing for photos amid a crowd of photographers before heading backstage and onto the runway. There is also footage of the show, which included models like Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Alex Wek and also featured performances by DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Migos, A$AP Ferg and others.

“And we are LIVE! I can’t believe this is real and it’s finally here for you to experience. I couldn’t be happier or more proud of everyone involved,” she wrote. “Hope you enjoy the show.”

