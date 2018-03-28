Rihanna Glows in Topless Instagram Snap for New Fenty Beauty Body Highlighters

Rihanna posted a smoldering topless photo on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, promoting her newest Fenty Beauty make-up products.

The singer wore nothing but the latest make-up as she eyed the camera over her shoulder. The new products include a “Body Lava” luminizer and a “Fairy Bomb” glittering pom pom.

“Summer came early with my [BEACH PLEASE] collection [at Fenty Beauty],” the singer wrote. She let her fans know that the products would be available straight from the fashion giant as well as in Sephora and other retail locations.

The latest line of beauty products from the “Work” singer will be out on Friday, April 6. Rihanna broke into the make-up market last fall, and her products are already some of the hottest sellers on the shelves. Cosmetics enthusiasts were overjoyed to hear about the new launches.

“Just take all my money now sis,” commented one user.

“A lot of fellas going to be looking sparkly when they come out of parties lol,” joked another. “Can’t wait to get this.”

“Girl now you know I am buying all dis stuff so I can look like you lol,” wrote one fan.

Fenty seemed equally excited about the release, with several recent Instagram posts promoting the new products. They tagged many of the posts with “who needs clothes,” and even referenced Rihanna’s self-professed love for marijuana.

“Wake and bake the [Rihanna] way!” read one of the brand’s Tuesday afternoon posts. It accompanied a short looping clip of the singer powdering her skin with the new Fairy Bomb pom pom. “Get ready to puff puff pass with [Fairy Bomb].”

Rihanna has been in the headlines quite a bit this month after she was made the punchline of a heartless advertisement. A “Would You Rather” game on Snapchat posted a promotion asking users if they would rather “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.” The question was a ghoulish reference to the former couple’s high publicized domestic abuse case. Rihanna responded harshly.

“Now Snapchat I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there!” the singer wrote on Instagram. “But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!!”

She continued, “This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them…but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet…you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”