Rihanna Apologizes to Muslim Community for 'Huge Oversight' of Fashion Show Song

Rihanna made a public apology after using a specific song in her Savage X Fenty fashion show recently. Using the song "Doom" by Coucou Chloe, which was released in 2016, her Muslim audience was not pleased as the song contains sacred text according to Entertainment Tonight. Rihanna wasn't the only one who apologized, Chloe did as well after admitting she didn't do proper research into the lyrics of the sounds she found online.

"I'd like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show," she wrote on her Instagram story. "I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I'm incredibly disheartened by this!"

She continued, "I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible. Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding."

The track contains remixed Hadith narration regarding the end of the world and the afterlife. It was written by Prohpet Muhammad and those close to him and the Hadith is a sacred text to Muslims, just like the Quran. Chloe also took to social media to post her apology writing, "I want to deeply apologize for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song 'Doom'. The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from Islamic Hadith. I take full responsibility for the fact that I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me."

She also added that her team is doing what they can to have the song removed. "We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms."

The singer's Savage X Fenty Show Vol 2. was released on Amazon Prime so fans can partake in the action. Several A-list celebrities made appearances like Demi More, Lizzo, Paris Hilton, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, Bad Bunny, Willow Smith, Travis Scott and more. She also spoke with the outlet and detailed the difficulty of putting on a show with COVID-19 restrictions, but noting how important the health of everyone involved is.

"It's definitely a lot more challenging logistically," Rihanna confessed. "There are a lot of moving parts and everyone's health obviously comes first. On top of [that], the production relies on everyone's health, so it's presented its challenges. But we love a challenge and we were just grateful that Amazon Prime was up for the challenge with us."