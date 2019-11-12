Ricky Gervais Returning to Host Golden Globes for a Record Fifth and ‘Very Last’ Time

Ricky Gervais will return to host the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, Deadline reports, marking the fifth time he has emceed the show and most likely the “very last.” The comedian and After Life star teased his final year hosting the three-hour show “could make for a fun evening” to the outlet as the big news was announced Tuesday.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse,” Gervais told the outlet, “but this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening.”

Gervais first brought his irreverent sense of humor to the Hollywood awards ceremony in 2010, hosting again in 2011 and 2012 before handing the responsibility to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who hosted as a duo for three years. Gervais returned for another stint as the host in 2016, and was followed the next year by by late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh took their turn at the reigns, turning things back to Gervais in the upcoming January ceremony.

“There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage,” NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy told Deadline of Gervais. “His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated. It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

“When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected,” HFPA chief Lorenzo Soria added of the comedian.

“We’re excited to see it all unfold on January 5!” CEO of Dick Clark Productions, Mike Mahan, continued. “In a world where many award shows are opting to go the no-host route, the Golden Globes are going all in! It’s going to be a great night.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards will air on Jan. 5, 2020 on NBC.

