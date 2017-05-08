Richard Simmons Set to Sue Tabloid for Alleged ‘Defamation’

Richard Simmons‘ whereabouts have been fodder for discussion, tabloid rumors, and even a podcast, and now the exercise guru is taking steps to reclaim his privacy.

PEOPLE reports that the television personality’s lawyers will enter a multi-complaint lawsuit targeting RadarOnline, the National Enquirer and American Media, Inc. on allegations that their coverage of his life in recent months has been “in a hurtful campaign of defamations and privacy invasions.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The suit is expected to be filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, though neither Simmons nor his manager Michael Catalano have commented or confirmed. They are seeking unspecified damages.

Simmons has not made a public appearance since 2014, though he has taken to social media on multiple instances to reach out to fans. In April he was hospitalized for severe indigestion, returning safely home a few days later.

Fitness icon Richard Simmons ‘in good spirits’ after returning home from hospitalization: https://t.co/wRO2i30C2S pic.twitter.com/ORRzPn1Ugx — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 23, 2017

[H/T Twitter/@GMA, Michael Ochs/Getty]

This story first appeared at Womanista.