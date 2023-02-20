Richard Belzer's Incredible Last Words Revealed by Friend

Law and Order: SVU star Richard Belzer died on Sunday, with a close friend of the actor revealing the news and sharing Blezer's incredible last words with the world. According to THR, Belzer passed away at his home in southwest France. Writer Bill Scheft, a longtime friend of Belzer, made the announcement, explaining that Belzer "had lots of health issues." Scheft also revealed that Belzer's "last words were, 'F— you, motherf—er.'"

Belzer was an actor and comedian who was most well-known for playing NYPD officer John Munch on SVU. He originated the role in 1993 on Homicide: Life on the Street, which was created by Dick Wolf, and then continued on when SVU debuted in 1999. Notably, Belzer portrayed Munch in episodes of many other TV shows, making Munch the only fictional character to appear on more than 10 different television series as played by one actor.

Following his death, many of Belzer's Law and Order co-stars have taken to social media to mourn his passing. In a post on Twitter, Christopher Meloni shared a photo of himself giving Belzer a kiss on the cheek while telling his late friend, "I love you," in the post caption. Ice-T added, "Highs and Lows... After one of the most amazing weeks of my life. I wake up to the news I lost my friend today. Belz is gone.. Damn it! But remember this..'When you ARE having real fun and are Truly Happy. ENJOY it to the fullest! Cause Pain is inevitably coming.' I'll miss you Homie."

Actress Marlee Matlin tweeted photos from her time on-set with Belzer, writing, "Richard Belzer was one of the most kindest and welcoming actors when I guested on two episodes of Law and Order: SVU. His passing is truly a loss for Hollywood and I will miss him dearly. RIP Richard Belzer."

Over on Instagram, Mariska Hargitay also shared a memorial post for Belzer. "Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world," she wrote. "I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years. How lucky the angels are to have you. I can hear them laughing already. I love you so very much, now and forever."

Finally, NBC and Universal Television shared a statement on Belzer's death. "Anyone who ever had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch – whether on Homicide or Law & Order: SVU – over four decades will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own," the joint statement read. Belzer is survived by his wife Harlee McBride and two stepdaughters: Jessica and Bree.