‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Jokes About How She Has to Travel After Near-Death Allergic Reaction

Bethenny Frankel is going through great lengths not to be judged for her allergies when she travels.

The Real Housewives of New York City star has had to change some aspects of her life ever since she suffered a near-fatal allergic reaction after she accidentally tried a soup with fish on it. Her condition, which has worsened recently leads to deadly reactions if she eats or is even near fish.

While traveling to California on Friday, Jan. 25, the businesswoman shared her new disguise for traveling, which she hopes will stop other passengers from recognizing her and get annoyed by her condition.

“This is how I travel on planes now so no one can see who the pain in the ass [with] the allergy is… [fish allergy b—],” she wrote alongside a snapshot of herself wearing a wide-brimmed hat, glasses and scarf covering much of her face.

In another snap, the reality star held an open newspaper in front of her face and made small holes in it for her glasses.

Her joke may have been funny in the moment, but it comes after Frankel suffered two health scares while traveling on planes.

In early January, Frankel boarded a flight where fish was going to be served as the in-flight meal, and she opened up about the dramatic moment on Twitter.

“Called airline mult x to say I have fish allergy. Got on & they’re serving bass,” she wrote. “They couldn’t not serve it they said. Then they were turning around which I protested bc it would delay people. Cabin asked to not serve it & pilot made announcement to plane. That was fun. [epi life].”

The plane didn’t end up turning around that time.

Weeks later, Frankel found herself in the same situation. “You can’t write this. Now another airline is serving cooked salmon for my next flight,” she tweeted. “I have contacted them multiple times to no avail. I guess I’ll have to take another poll w my cabin. BC everyone is dying to eat cooked fish on a plane.”

Both airplane scares followed a near-death experience in December 2018 in which first responders had to help Frankel after she ingested fish soup. The incident, she claimed later, left her with vision and memory problems.

“Can anaphylactic shock affect memory or vision afterwards?” she asked her Twitter followers in early January. “I had 20 20 [vision] & it does not appear to be the case now.”