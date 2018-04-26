Luann de Lesseps Seen Smoking Weed in Public

Luann de Lesseps was caught with a joint in her hand.

Despite being on the road to sobriety, from alcohol at least, following her Christmas Eve arrest for disorderly intoxication and some time in rehab, the Countess was reportedly spotted taking a hit off a joint outside the Public Hotel Tuesday night.

The Real Housewives of New York cast member was seen at the hotel’s nightclub, Public Arts, for a Tribeca Film Festival party hosted by MCM Worldwide.

The reality star was joined by her niece, Nicole Nadeau, whose ex-boyfriend Adam Kenworthy famously started a feud between de Lesseps and fellow Housewives co-star Carole Radziwill.

“She took my friend’s blunt and then we gave her niece a cigarette,” a partygoer at the Lower East Side hotspot told Page Six.

de Lesseps’ rep responded to Page Six saying, “Luan smokes occasionally to help with anxiety and pain from her accident,” referring to a 1999 car accident she was involved in Switzerland.

“I thought I killed myself and my children. I never really faced that horrific accident, and through that and everything else, my emotions just crept up on me and drove me to the point of self-medicating with alcohol,” she told PEOPLE earlier this month.

As the reality star was leaving, a fan called out to her mentioning she was going to see her cabaret show at Feinstein’s/54 Below club, “#CountessandFriends,” soon.

“That’s awesome, you’ll love it!” she replied.

de Lesseps has been bouncing back after she was arrested for having a drunk encounter with the police on Dec. 23, 2017. She reportedly threatened the arresting officers as she was put in handcuffs.

The 52-year-old was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant. Authorities were called after she was discovered trespassing in a hotel room in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the reality star admitted that she was “drinking more” on the day she was arrested because being in Palm Beach reminded her of her wedding to Tom D’Agostino, whom she recently divorced.

Despite having fun in the California sun, de Lesseps is not out of the woods from legal trouble as she could face jail time if she is convicted of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and two counts of corruption by threat. She pleaded not guilty in court back in January.

Her arrest will reportedly be addressed during the current 10th season of Real Housewives of New York, airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.