Luann de Lesseps Shows off Bikini Body in New Instagram Video

Luann De Lesseps is showing off her “revenge body” and fans are loving it.

The Real Housewives of New York castmember took to Instagram to showcase her slim figure in a tiny white bikini while sporting sunglasses before enjoying a nice breakfast at the London West Hollywood Hotel in Beverly Hills.

“Suite Breakfast,” de Lesseps wrote on the caption along with some emojis. “[The London] gunna be hard to leave this sunny 80 degree beautiful weather… it ain’t a la franchise.”

Fans of the former countess were quick to compliment the reality star’s rocking body.

“Look at that revenge body, Lu!!!!” on user wrote.

“You never looked better!!” another one wrote.

De Lesseps has been bouncing back after she was arrested for having a drunk encounter with the police on Dec. 23, 2017. She reportedly threatened the arresting officers as she was put in handcuffs.

The 52-year-old was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant. Authorities were called after she was discovered trespassing in a hotel room in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the reality star admitted that she was “drinking more” on the day she was arrested because being in Palm Beach reminded her of her wedding to Tom D’Agostino, whom she recently divorced.

Despite having fun in the California sun, de Lesseps is not out of the woods from legal trouble as she could face jail time if she is convicted of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and two counts of corruption by threat. She pleaded not guilty in court back in January.

Her arrest will reportedly be addressed during the current 10th season of Real Housewives of New York, airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

The reality star tweeted an apology to her fans shortly after being released.

“I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she tweeted at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”