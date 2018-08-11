‘RHONY’ Fans React to Dennis Shields’ Death



After news broke of banker Dennis Shields’ death Friday morning, Real Housewives of New York City fans sent their condolences to his on-again, off-again girlfriend, RHONY star Bethenny Frankel.

Shields, 51, was reportedly found dead at around 9 a.m. ET Friday at Trump Tower. He reportedly died of an apparent overdose, although the New York City Medical Examiner’s office said an official cause of death will not be determined until the investigation is complete.

According to reports, Shields asked an assistant to buy Narcan at a pharmacy because he thought he overdosed on prescription pills. By the time the Narcan was administered, Shields reportedly became unconscious and died moments later.

“We are all heartbroken,” Shields’ estranged wife, Jill Shields, said in a statement to PEOPLE Friday. “Dennis was, and will always be, the love of my life. His spirit lives on in our children. Please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

RHONY fans took to Twitter to express their sadness. Many tagged Frankel, who has not commented on Shields’ death yet.

“Dennis Shields just pronounced dead after apparent OD in Trump Tower. Poor [Bethenny] This is so tragic,” one fan wrote.

“So so many thoughts & prayers to [Bethenny],Bryn, & the family of Dennis Shields… can’t believe it. light, love, & strength to all,” one fan wrote, sending her thoughts to Frankel and her daughter, Bryn.

So so many thoughts & prayers to @Bethenny ,Bryn, & the family of Dennis Shields… can’t believe it.

light, love, & strength to all 💕 — Kate (@kathrynlu) August 10, 2018

Another fan pointed out that Shields died on the same day as Anthony Radziwill, the late husband of Frankel’s RHONY co-star Carole Radzwill. Anthony Radziwill died on Aug. 10, 1999 at age 40 after a battle with cancer.

“The irony the Dennis Shields passed away the same day that [Carole Radziwill] ex husband 19 yrs earlier did isn’t lost on me. The universe is telling you something ladies. [Bethenny] sending you hugs & love,” the fan wrote.

The irony the Dennis Shields passed away the same day that @CaroleRadziwill ex husband 19 yrs earlier did isn’t lost on me. The universe is telling you something ladies. @Bethenny sending you hugs & love. — Brooke (@bpwisco) August 10, 2018

Radziwill, who was married to Anthony Radziwill from 1994 until his death, also commented on Shields’ death.

“I just heard the sad news about Dennis. He was a good man. My condolences to all his family and friends. So tragic,” Radziwill tweeted.

“Dennis Shields, who died this morning, was my close friend for 30 years. One of the smartest, most generous, people I ever came across,” writer Brian Koppelman, the creator of Showtime’s Billions, wrote. “He was also one of the great storytellers in the world. And understood life’s endless absurdity in his bones. I loved him. And love his family.”

Dennis Shields, who died this morning, was my close friend for 30 years. One of the smartest, most generous, people I ever came across. He was also one of the great storytellers in the world. And understood life’s endless absurdity in his bones. I loved him. And love his family. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) August 10, 2018

One Twitter user thought Shields’ death should be a wake-up call for other members of the RHONY orbit.

Much sympathy to Dennis Shields’ family. And I’m gonna say it: Maybe this will be a wake up call to certain #RHONY ladies and their loved ones to get off the drugs and alcohol before they die. You know who you are. — days•at•one (@daysatone) August 10, 2018

“This is heartbreaking,” Frankel’s friend, Sonja Morgan, told Radar Online. “I spoke to Bethenny yesterday to say I was going to Coast Rica, in case she wanted to come and get away. She’s been working so much.”

The next new episode of RHONY airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

