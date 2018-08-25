‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub’s Husband Marty Caffrey Files for Divorce

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey are officially done, as the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s husband officially filed for divorce.

Caffrey reportedly filed on Aug. 14 in New Jersey, less than four months since the couple tied the knot at a destination wedding.

“Danielle has not received any filing, and we cannot comment on something we have not received,” a representative for Staub told Entertainment Tonight.

The couple got married at an intimate ceremony on the Bahamian island of Bimini in May. The event was filmed by Bravo for the upcoming ninth season of Real Housewives of New Jersey, following Staub’s return as a “friend of” the housewives in season 8.

Two months into the marriage, however, they started having marital issues.

In July, Staub’s rep confirmed to the outlet that “Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out.” At the time, a source said Staub was “very committed to the marriage and she wants her and Marty to work out their difficulties.”

Things did not improve though, as Staub was granted a restraining order against her husband after she submitted documents saying she “believes that [her husband] is attempting to tarnish her reputation and career by making repeated false reports to the media.”

She also alleged a history of “non-reported verbal abuse.” Caffrey spoke out about his marriage to the reality personality to the press several times, when he called his wife “arrogant” and “entitled” while talking with Us Weekly.

“Danielle typically looks to place blame at somebody else’s feet,” he told the outlet, citing Staub’s 56th birthday party as a major point of contention. “It’s difficult for her [to] take responsibility for anything. Her birthday party was the tipping point. I was left completely in the dark. I wasn’t allowed to know who was invited. My family and friends were left out until the last minute only because I kept pressing the issue. There was no intention of including my family or friends. But I was expected to pay for it, which I refused to do.”

Despite dragging his wife’s name through the mud, including her parenting skills and bizarre behavior, he has put some blame on the relationship imploding on himself.

“I certainly have made some mistakes and I own them. Sometimes I have embarrassed her and for those times I’ve apologized and I will continue to do so,” he said. “She, nor anybody else, never deserves to be treated poorly… I have many faults. I’ve often asked her to admit we both have 50 percent blame and we can go from there, but all we talk about is my 50 percent, which makes it 100 percent my fault.”