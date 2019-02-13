‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Went to ‘Deep and Dark’ Place Following Miscarriages

Teddi Mellencamp felt she had to speak out about her fertility struggles.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed in a recent interview how she felt she had to speak publicly about her multiple miscarriages after how keeping the secret had started to affect her mood.

“I have to share who I am because I hope that somebody else will feel a bigger relief because of it and know they’re not alone,” the reality star told Us Weekly. “I feel like when I was struggling… I got really deep and dark inside of myself, and I wasn’t very vulnerable with the people around me. I think I struggled more because of it.”

She added: “That’s why I tried talking about it because, had I known how common it was for women to have miscarriages, maybe I wouldn’t have gone so deep, dark into my shell… Had I been more open with people, maybe I would have heard more experiences and stories.”

Teddi and husband Edwin Arroyave share son Cruz, 4, and daughter Slate, 6, but in November 2018 she revealed to a fan she probably wouldn’t have any other children.

“I had multiple miscarriages before Cruz, and the IVF process was very hard for me and I’m not sure I can go through it again,” she wrote at the time on social media. “I feel very blessed with the kiddos we do have.”

When discussing the subject with the publication, Mellencamp added, “I haven’t gotten pregnant actually ever, so I doubt that it’s going to happen. There’s nothing I’m doing to prevent it, but I just don’t know if I’m ready… I don’t have any eggs left so I would have to do the whole entire process again, and it was really hard.”

Teddi spoke about her pregnancy and delivery issues in a previous episode of the Bravo series.

“We had a really scary delivery with Cruz,” she said, explaining that her son was born not breathing. “They put him on me and one of the nurses was like, ‘He’s not okay, Code Blue.’ And I was just sitting there, and he wasn’t breathing.”

“I just remember my sisters were in the room and they’re crying. [Teddi’s] crying. I was like, ‘Holy crap,’” Arroyave added. “I was just praying like, ‘Lord, give me one more chance. I’ll never do this again.’”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.