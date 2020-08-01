Regis Philbin, Now 'Resting in Peace' at Alma Mater Notre Dame

✖

Less than a week after it was reported that he had passed away, Regis Philbin has been laid to rest. On Friday, the late television icon's family confirmed that he was laid to rest at Notre Dame on Wednesday following a private ceremony, according to E! News. Philbin died on July 24 at the age of 88.

USA Today reported that Philbin was buried at Cedar Grove Cemetary, which is on Notre Dame University's campus. Philbin's family also held a ceremony at the university's Basilica of the Sacred Heart before he was buried at the school's cemetery. Dannis Brown, a spokesperson for Notre Dame University, told USA Today in a statement, “The Philbin family wanted to bring Regis back to the place he loved so much for a private funeral and burial." The late talk show host's family also released a statement about this ceremony in which they confirmed the details about the private event. In their statement, they also pointed out one of the organizations that individuals can donate to if they want to pay tribute to Philbin.

"Regis was laid to rest at his beloved Notre Dame, following a private ceremony on Wednesday," his family said. "Again, our family would like to thank everyone for the incredible love and support you've given us and for the hilarious tributes and touching memories you've shared. If you'd like to honor Regis, we again kindly ask that you make a donation either to www.foodbanknyc.org or to the Center for the Homeless in South Bend (www.cfh.net)." It's not surprising to hear that Philbin was buried at Notre Dame University, as the college held a special place in his heart. He graduated from the school in 1953 and would often return to the South Bend, Indiana area in order to attend football games, pep rallies, banquets, and more events.

Philbin passed away on July 24, with a spokesperson for the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Farmington, Connecticut later confirming that he died from a myocardial infarction due to coronary heart disease. Upon the news of his death, Philbin's family released a statement to PEOPLE in which they touched upon the amazing legacy that he'll be leaving behind. "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," their statement read "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."