Reese Witherspoon Pitches ‘Fixer Upper’ Style TV Show

If you’re a Fixer Upper fan, you’re not alone — even celebrities like Reese Witherspoon can’t get enough of series stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

In fact, Witherspoon loves the show so much she even has an idea for her own Fixer Upper-like show, which she shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

“My husband and I are so obsessed with this show that we’ve decided we’re going to have our own show,” she said, revealing that she and husband Jim Toth would call their series Dirty River Flippers.

Despite her enthusiasm, Witherspoon admitted that she and Toth aren’t exactly experts in the home flipping field.

“Well, we don’t have any talent constructing or building, and I can’t really design anything,” she said. “So we’re just going to take houses that have a view of a dirty river and just imagine what it would be like if it was better.”

The Big Little Lies star also explained her love for the now-finished HGTV show, saying, “If you had a rough Saturday night and you just need to chill out on Sunday, it’s like the perfect television.”

Witherspoon also praised the couple, noting, “He fixes everything; she designs everything. They’re amazing.”

Witherspoon is currently promoting her new book, Whiskey in a Teacup, which offers tips on Southern style, entertaining, cooking and more.

One friend who’s already taken Witherspoon’s advice is Jennifer Garner, who shared a video on Instagram of herself following Witherspoon’s tips for hot rolling your hair.

“‘To this day it’s the only way I know how to do my hair,’” Garner reads. “Me too! ‘I can’t blow out my hair,’ me either. ‘I can’t straight iron it,’ no!

“‘Get in the car and go where you’re going with the rollers in your hair,’” the book continues, with Garner exclaiming,. “Well, good, I have school pickup in just a minute.”

The clip then cuts to the actress driving after having applied some red lipstick as Witherspoon instructed her.

“At my destination. Do I look Southern?” she asked before taking the rollers out of her hair and getting ready to leave the car. “Boy, are my kids going to be surprised.”

Witherspoon clearly appreciated her friend’s efforts, commenting on the clip, “This made my day! You are truly the greatest thing in Hot Rollers!!”

She also shared the video on her own Instagram, writing, “This made my day, @jennifer.garner! Work those rollers!”

Photo Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon