Reese Witherspoon Looks Back at Ex Ryan Phillippe's Money Comments From 2002 Oscars

Reese Witherspoon was quickly reminded of a famous comment her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe made back in 2002. During an interview, the Legally Blonde actress was reminded of the one time her then-husband called her out about making less money than her, and he told the entire world about it. As a response, Witherspoon claimed she "forgot" about that famous moment in time.

"You're reminding me of that!" she told journalist Margaret Gardiner on the HEPA in Conversation podcast, according to Entertainment Tonight. "But you're right, he did say that, and no, it wasn't scripted. He didn't tell me he was going to say that before it happened on air. So I was a little bit flummoxed at the moment, too." In 2002, during an award ceremony, the two were accepting an award, and while both were on stage, Phillippe commented how his wife should speak first because "you make more money than I do."

He took everyone by surprise, including the actress herself. Witherspoon's comments on gender equality detailed how times have changed since then. "There are so few women that make a lot of money that sometimes they're shamed for it, and sometimes they are expected to give more and do more and be more to others in the same position that may be a male movie star may not be expected." She then added, "But I do think gender norms have changed quite a bit since that moment in 2000 or something."

They two met on the set of the 1999 film Cruel Intentions and fell in love pretty quickly. The former pair got married but split after 7 years in 2006 and finalized their divorce in 2008. They share two kids, daughter Ava, 21, and a 17-year-old son, Deacon.

Witherspoon recently went on a venture with fellow A-list actress Jennifer Aniston as the two started their own show, The Morning Show. The Apple TV+ series highlights the news industry but from the perspective of two female leads. Not only are they the stars of the show, but they were also the ones who brought the hit series to life. During interviews, both Witherspoon and Aniston have opened up about what it's been like for two females to take charge the way they have, inspiring many young girls and women worldwide to do the same thing. They also opened up about the insight and very real challenges that are involved in live news productions.