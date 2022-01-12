Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Opens up About Her Sexuality

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe is opening up about her personal life. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 22-year-old took part in a Q&A on Instagram during which she addressed the topic of her sexuality. When asked who she’s attracted to, Phillippe said that she’s interested in “people.”

One of her followers asked Phillippe, “Do you like boys or girls?” In turn, she replied, “I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever).” ET noted that Phillippe has shared photos with boyfriend Owen Mahoney over the years, but it’s unclear if the two are still an item. Although, it appears as though Phillippe has deleted all photos of her boyfriend from her Instagram feed.

In August 2021, PEOPLE reported that Phillippe and Mahoney attended a Giants game. About a month prior, the pair went on a trip to Austin and Phillippe chronicled the excursion by posting a photo of them that was taken during sunset. The photo garnered Witherspoon’s seal of approval, as she commented on it to write, “These two,” along with a heart emoji. Phillippe and Mahoney also went on vacation alongside her younger brother Deacon and his girlfriend Marine Degryse. The publication reported that Phillippe and Mahoney met while attending UC Berkeley. They began dating in 2019.

Over the years, Witherspoon has spoken out about raising her daughter in the public eye. She even addressed the topic as recently as November during an interview with InStyle. While speaking to the publication, Witherspoon shared whether her daughter has any interest in following in her mother and father’s footsteps by going into the entertainment business (Witherspoon shares Ava and son Deacon with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe).

“It’s an odd situation because I didn’t grow up famous. So [Ava is] living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons,” Witherspoon explained. “We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate.” The Legally Blonde star went on to say about her daughter, “Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She’s studying and learning and trying to find herself. It’s a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path.”