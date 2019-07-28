Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Husband Jim Toth’s Birthday With Rare Selfie Shared to Social Media

Reese Witherspoon shared a rare selfie with husband Jim Toth in honor of his birthday. In honor of the special day, the Big Little Lies star took to Instagram Saturday to honor the CAA talent agent, also adding a heartwarming message for her beau.

“Happy Birthday to my sweet hubby!!! [birthday cake emoji] Here’s to another fantastic trip around the sun with you! [shooting star and red heart emoji] Love you , JT!” the actress wrote in the caption of the sweet selfie.

Fans, as well as some famous friends of the celebrity power couple took to the comments section to wish Toth a happy birthday. Some celebrities to comment on the post included Ashley Benson, Natalie Portman, Lena Waithe and Lenny Kravitz.

“You are seriously the sweetest person. I don’t know you but am a young actress and aspire to be as sweet, life d and seemingly wholesome as you are. I want to inspire girls to be good people and would love to work with you or have you mentor me if that’s something you would ever consider,” one fan wrote, not afraid to shoot her shot.

“Hey, wait a minute, that’s not Ed!” Another fan wrote, joking about her Big Little Lies character’s marriage to Adam Scott’s character.

“Y’all. Are. Adorable!!!” another user wrote.

“Happy Birthday to your hubby,” another fan wrote, along with an assortment of birthday-themed emoji.

“Happy happy birthday Jim Toth! You two make an adorable couple!” another fan commented.

“Why’d I think this was Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie prince [laughing out loud],” another Instagram user joked.

“Happy birthday to you! Happy birthday to you happy birthday dear Jim. Happy birthday to you,” another user wrote, though the singing did not translate via message.

Witherspoon and Toth tied the knot in a ceremony at Libbey Ranch in Ojai, California back in 2011, according to Entertainment Tonight. The couple shares 6-year-old Tennessee James. The Legally Blonde star also shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

Back in 2018, Witherspoon had nothing but great things to say about Toth, praising him for standing by her side as she pursues her career ambitions.

“I get a lot of support from my husband, who cares deeply about equality and always tells me,’Why wouldn’t you call the person in charge of a company and have a personal relationship with them?’” she said of the talent manager. “He’s encouraged me to be outspoken.”