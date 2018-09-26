Reason Behind Holly Madison’s Decision to Split From Husband

It was reported this week that Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella decided to end their marriage after five years, and a source told PEOPLE that the couple’s split was not a total surprise.

“Holly and Pasquale had been having trouble for some time,” the source said. “This wasn’t a sudden decision. They had a lot in common, but they were also very different people.”

Despite the pair’s split, the source shared that the two are focused on their children, 5-year-old daughter Rainbow and 2-year-old son Forest.

“Holly is an amazing mom and will do what’s best for her kids,” the insider said. “They still care about each other and will remain in each other’s lives.”

Madison and Rotella tied the knot in September 2013 at Disneyland after dating for two years. The couple met after Madison left the Playboy Mansion in 2008 and moved to Las Vegas to start a career as a burlesque dancer.

In 2016, Madison told PEOPLE that while she was worried she would never find “the one,” she was happy with how things turned out.

“I love looking back and seeing the silver lining in the clouds,” she said. “Everything happens for a reason.”

After their split was reported, Rotella confirmed the news with a family photo on Instagram.

“It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” the Electric Daisy Carnival founder wrote. “First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity.”

He also praised Madison, calling her “a talented woman and a beautiful soul.”

“We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life,” Rotella wrote. “Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly, Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. We will always be family. Thank you all for your continued love and support.”

The Blast reported that Rotella filed for divorce from the former Playboy model on Aug. 31 in Las Vegas. A source told PEOPLE that the two split over the summer, while a second insider shared that Madison is now in Los Angeles and “doing okay.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur