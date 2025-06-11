Reality Stars Forced to Move Out of Foreclosed Mansion by US Marshals

One of the former Real Housewives of Atlanta is no longer a wife or a homeowner.

Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kroy Biermann, were forcefully removed from their foreclosed Georgia mansion by US Marshals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A new report from Page Six says the new owners of the estate filed to legally remove the former couple from the home last December. The filing states that the former couple held “the premises over and beyond the term for which they rented to them,” and that both parties had been served papers for the “proceeding against a tenant holding over.”

Those papers went unanswered, and four deputy US marshals “ejected” Zolciak and Biermann from the mansion on the afternoon of April 8.

In February, the RHOA alum and NFL player sold their mansion for $2.75 million—$3 million less than their asking price—after it sat on the market for over a year and a half.

This comes after the ex-couple is already knee-deep in plenty of financial issues; Biermann produced literal receipts to TMZ showing Zolciak spent over $600,000 in luxury goods during their seven years together, and spent over $200,000 gambling in 2021 and 2022, saying her spending habits left him unable to care for the family.

The property was listed for sale in October 2023, shortly after Biermann filed for divorce just two months earlier.

The couple shares six children: Brielle, 28, Ariana, 23, KJ, 14, Kash, 12, and 11-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.