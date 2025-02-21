Reality Star Reveals Brutal Photos of Herself Post-Hair Transplant Surgery

Married At First Sight UK star Ella Morgan shared some graphic images of her hair transplant on Instagram last week. She showed her many fans how brutal the procedure was and how far she had come in just a week’s worth of time.

“Hahaha I can’t cope with myself!! Today’s my first proper outing since my surgery.. How have I gone from this.. [picture] to this in a week [picture],” she posted on her Instagram story. “I tell you us trans dolls are stronger than weightlifters.. we are the blue print!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ella Morgan/Instagram

Morgan, who is transgender, told fans that the procedure left her with swollen eyes and a bandage across her forehead. In a subsequent story post, she shared a selfie and wrote, “1 week post hair transplant and this is the glam they’ve managed to pull off – I have the best team I swear.”

The procedure comes after her reported split from boyfriend Alex James Ali, who she met on British reality series Celebs Go Dating. The Sun reported that she broke it off after he was found being unfaithful and messaging other women.

A source told The Sun in December: “Ella is absolutely heartbroken and disappointed but the trust is gone now for her… Fans absolutely adored them and that initially spurred them on to try and make things work and they even planned to move into Alex’s house at some point,” the source wrote. “She’s going into the New Year single with a positive mind frame but it has come at the worst time with Christmas and her birthday just days away.”

Fans can keep up with Morgan on her Instagram page.