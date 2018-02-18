Deceased NBA Player Rasual Butler Not Married to ‘American Idol’ Singer at Time of Death

According to court filings, former NBA player Rasual Butler was not married to former American Idol contestant Leah LaBelle at the time of their death in a car crash last month.

The Blast obtained a filing by Raven S. Butler-Morris, Butler’s daughter, who is seeking to become the administrator of the estate. She claims in the documents that Butler “never married and never had any other children,” according to the document.

Raven believes her father’s estate is worth $250,000. He did not have a will and was not aware of the value of his personal property, according to the document.

Many thought the 38-year-old Butler and the 31-year-old LaBelle were married, including authorities who investigated the single-car crash.

Butler and LaBelle died in a car crash in the early morning hours of Jan. 31 in Studio City, California. According to TMZ, he lost control of his Road Ranger, hit a parking meter and then slammed into a wall. The car also flipped over. Police believe he was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle.

LaBelle and Butler did not have any children together. Raven was from a previous relationship.

Just days before his death, Butler posted an emotional message for his daughter. It was among his last Instagram posts.

“My daughter is so [wave]yyyy! Her Aura, spirit, style, creativity, intellect, passion and understanding for her age is a beautiful thing to watch as very proud father! She understands things about being solid many adults struggle with,” Butler wrote. “[Raven] I Love you with every single element of human anatomy that allows me to be here in the physical as your father, friend, partner and inspiration for everything driving me to be the ultimate best version of me.”

Since her father’s death, Raven has posted photos of them together and shared an image from his funeral.

“I’m thankful for my Mother. I have no idea what I would be doing or how I would be okay without her love and support during this hard time. This is the next chapter of something special,” she wrote on Feb. 12.

Butler, who was born in Philadelphia, played college basketball at La Salle. He was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002. He also played for the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurts. He signed a contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves last year, but was waived during the preseason. In 2013, he was the NBA D-League Impact Player of the Year.

Butler was also reportedly close friends with Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-husband, Lamar Odom. He appeared on their Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off Khloe and Lamar.

LaBelle was an R&B Singer who appeared on American Idol in 2004. She had a contract with Epic Records.