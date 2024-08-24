Rapper Jah Woo Accused of Murdering 13-Year-Old Boy

A 13-year-old boy, Troy Gill, was tragically murdered on Feb. 29, and authorities say rapper Jah Woo is the culprit. The hip-hop artist, whose real name is Jared McCauley, is currently behind bars in New York awaiting trial on 13 charges related to the child's death and a follow-up shooting.

As The New York Post reports, authorities laid out the allegations against "No Cameras" rapper Jah Woo in an Aug. 14 arraignment. A gang assaulted and abducted the 21-year-old rapper earlier in the day on Feb. 29. Woo was allegedly stripped nude and recorded in the humiliating incident, which was shared online. Jah Woo allegedly sought revenge afterward, and he allegedly shot Gill in retaliation. It's unclear if Gill was involved with the earlier incident and/or the gang reportedly tied to the abduction, Drench Crew.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m., as Gill was walking home from a Brooklyn Nets game held at Barclays Center. Sheik Koureichi, who was previously arraigned, allegedly drove Jah Woo around in a white Jeep as the rapper fired the fatal shots.

Gill allegedly survived long enough to call his mother and be transported to a Kings County Hospital Center, but he died while at the medical facility.

Authorities claim Koureichi and the "Statements" rapper then proceeded to shoot up the front door of an alleged Drench Crew member's home. Jah Woo, who is being held without bail, is facing 13 charges, including murder, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

In a statement shared by The Post, Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said, "This type of senseless retaliatory gang violence is claiming too many lives, including children, and my office, along with the NYPD, is focused on solving each one of those shootings and holding those who commit them responsible." Gonzalez hoped that the indictment of Jah Woo "will bring a small measure of relief to Troy's loved ones."